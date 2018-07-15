Kate Midleton & Prince William Attend Wimbledon Men's Singles Final

After spending Saturday with sister-in-law Meghan Markle, Wimbledon patron Kate Middleton returned courtside on Sunday with Prince William.
Kate brightened up the stands in a yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress per ELLE, with ruffled short sleeves and a small bow.
Prince William wore a light blue coat, blue shirt and tie as the pair watched the men's singles final between Kevin Anderson and Novak Djokovic on Day 13 of the competition.
William was seated next to U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband, Philip May.
"Spider-Man" star Tom Holland was one of the many celebrities in the crowd. Other celebs taking in the match included "Beauty and The Beast" co-stars Emma Watson and Luke Evans, Hugh Grant and wife Anna Eberstein, Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Redmayne, and Kate Winslet and her husband, Ned Rocknroll.
Dominic Holland (C) and Tom Holland and (middle row L-R) John Vosler, Emma Watson and Luke Evans attend the men's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 15, 2018 in London (Getty Images)
-- Jolie Lash