Kate Midleton & Prince William Attend Wimbledon Men's Singles Final

After spending Saturday with sister-in-law Meghan Markle, Wimbledon patron Kate Middleton returned courtside on Sunday with Prince William.



Kate brightened up the stands in a yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress per ELLE, with ruffled short sleeves and a small bow.

Prince William wore a light blue coat, blue shirt and tie as the pair watched the men's singles final between Kevin Anderson and Novak Djokovic on Day 13 of the competition.