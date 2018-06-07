Kate Spade's Death Ruled A Suicide By Hanging By Medical Examiner

Andy revealed that Kate suffered from depression and anxiety and had been actively seeking medical help and taking medication for her mental illness over the last five years.

"We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy," Andy wrote. "There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling."

Andy also shared that he and Kate had been "living separately, but within a few blocks of each other" in Manhattan, but worked together to co-parent their 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix.

"Bea was living with both of us and we saw each other or spoke every day. We ate many meals together as a family and continued to vacation together as a family. Our daughter was our priority," he shared.

He asked for privacy at this time, especially for their daughter Bea.

WATCH: Kate Spade's Death Bears Eerie Similarities To The Passing Of L'Wren Scott