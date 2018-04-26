Kate Upton & Justin Verlander Can't Stop Smiling During Sweet NBA Date Night

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton during the game between the Houston Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers on April 5, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Newlyweds Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are absolutely smitten with each other!
The adorable couple, who wed last year in Tuscany, had the look of love on Wednesday night as they stepped out to watch the Houston Rockets take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. The couple was spotted sharing tons of laughs and smiles as they sat court side at the game. Kate was also eyed laughing as her main squeeze tossed T-shirts into the stands for fans.
Justin, who is a pitcher for the Houston Astros, definitely was the right man for the job!
Justin Verlander throws out shirts in Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Houston Rockets during the 2018 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. (Credit: Getty) (Getty Images)
The duo definitely are big fans of the Rockets. They were spotted at the matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on April 5 sharing some fun court side antics and PDA.
Aww — can these two get any cuter?