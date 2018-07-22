Katharine McPhee Reveals Her Engagement Ring Was 'The Last Thing' She Showed Her Late Father

Katharine McPhee has found a way to balance happiness and heartache.
The singer and actress showed off her engagement ring from new fiancé David Foster on Saturday, giving fans their first up-close look at the stunning sparkler.
Sadly, Katharine's celebration came with an emotional undertone as she shared that the emerald-cut diamond was the last thing she showed her late father before he passed unexpectedly last week.
"My dad was so happy for me," Katherine wrote on Instagram, adding that the ring now carries an extra special meaning as a reminder of their final conversation.
"And now I'm ready to share with all of you what has been my sunshine amongst this painful loss," she added.
Earlier this month, Katharine revealed that David proposed to her on a mountaintop in Anacapri, Italy. The couple had been fielding romance reports for months before the 68-year-old music producer popped the question.
The "American Idol" runner-up announced her father's passing just two weeks later, posting a touching tribute to her "biggest fan."
"He was so kind and caring and made sure we knew how much he loved us. Not sure my heart will ever be the same," she wrote at the time, captioning a heartwarming selfie with her beloved dad.
In her newest post, Katharine told followers that her future husband has helped her gain perspective during such a turbulent time.
"My love wisely said to me the other day that 'death is the only thing that is 100 percent inevitable and the thing we are least prepared for.' So today we’re celebrating life and not forgetting love," she wrote.
-- Erin Biglow