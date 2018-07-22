Katharine McPhee Reveals Her Engagement Ring Was 'The Last Thing' She Showed Her Late Father

Katharine McPhee has found a way to balance happiness and heartache. 

The singer and actress showed off her engagement ring from new fiancé David Foster on Saturday, giving fans their first up-close look at the stunning sparkler.

Sadly, Katharine's celebration came with an emotional undertone as she shared that the emerald-cut diamond was the last thing she showed her late father before he passed unexpectedly last week.    

It’s been a hard week. Lots of tears but I want to thank my friends and family for all the love and support. My dad was so happy for me. My ring was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation. And now I’m ready to share with all of you what has been my sunshine amongst this painful loss. My love wisely said to me the other day that “death is the only thing that is 100 percent inevitable and the thing we are least prepared for.” So today we’re celebrating life and not forgetting love. ❤️

A post shared by Katharine McPhee (@katharinemcphee) on

"My dad was so happy for me," Katherine wrote on Instagram, adding that the ring now carries an extra special meaning as a reminder of their final conversation. 

"And now I'm ready to share with all of you what has been my sunshine amongst this painful loss," she added.

Earlier this month, Katharine revealed that David proposed to her on a mountaintop in Anacapri, Italy. The couple had been fielding romance reports for months before the 68-year-old music producer popped the question.

WATCH: Katharine McPhee Pens The Perfect Clapback For Trolls Criticizing Her Engagement To David Foster 

The "American Idol" runner-up announced her father's passing just two weeks later, posting a touching tribute to her "biggest fan." 

"He was so kind and caring and made sure we knew how much he loved us. Not sure my heart will ever be the same," she wrote at the time, captioning a heartwarming selfie with her beloved dad. 

I can’t believe I’m even writing this.... But it is with heavy heart that I share that my sweet sweet Papa left this earth yesterday morning. We as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated. He was my biggest fan, my biggest champion, always telling me to “Give em hell kid!” He was so kind and caring and made sure we knew how much he loved us. Not sure my heart will ever be the same. I’m so sad he missed my broadway debut. But when I return to the stage next week I hope he can watch it in peace and from up above. Thank you to all my friends who’ve been so loving and supportive these last 48 hours. I love you Papa. I already miss you so much. This hurts. ????

A post shared by Katharine McPhee (@katharinemcphee) on

In her newest post, Katharine told followers that her future husband has helped her gain perspective during such a turbulent time.  

"My love wisely said to me the other day that 'death is the only thing that is 100 percent inevitable and the thing we are least prepared for.' So today we’re celebrating life and not forgetting love," she wrote. 

-- Erin Biglow

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News