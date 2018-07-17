Katharine McPhee's Father Dies Suddenly: See The Gut-Wrenching Post She Shared

"He was my biggest fan, my biggest champion, always telling me to “Give em hell kid!” He was so kind and caring and made sure we knew how much he loved us. Not sure my heart will ever be the same. I’m so sad he missed my broadway debut. But when I return to the stage next week I hope he can watch it in peace and from up above. Thank you to all my friends who’ve been so loving and supportive these last 48 hours. I love you Papa. I already miss you so much. This hurts. 💔," she concluded her post.

Katherine alerted fans last weekend that she would be missing on stage in the musical "Waitress" in order to fly home to Los Angeles to deal with a "family emergency."