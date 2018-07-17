Katharine McPhee's Father Dies Suddenly: See The Gut-Wrenching Post She Shared

Katharine McPhee's father, Daniel, passed away on Monday.
The 34-year-old star revealed the shocking news on Instagram late Monday night alongside two photos of them together.
"I can’t believe I’m even writing this....But it is with heavy heart that I share that my sweet sweet Papa left this earth yesterday morning. We as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated," she began her post.
"He was my biggest fan, my biggest champion, always telling me to “Give em hell kid!” He was so kind and caring and made sure we knew how much he loved us. Not sure my heart will ever be the same. I’m so sad he missed my broadway debut. But when I return to the stage next week I hope he can watch it in peace and from up above. Thank you to all my friends who’ve been so loving and supportive these last 48 hours. I love you Papa. I already miss you so much. This hurts. 💔," she concluded her post.
Katherine alerted fans last weekend that she would be missing on stage in the musical "Waitress" in order to fly home to Los Angeles to deal with a "family emergency."
The tragic news comes after a very exciting moment in the "American Idol" alum's life. She recently got engaged to boyfriend David Foster during a vacation to Italy and was set to be back on stage in "Waitress."
Our thoughts are with Katharine and her family.