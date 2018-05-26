Katherine Langford Says Goodbye To '13 Reasons Why' & Hints She Won't Return For A Season 3

"13 Reasons Why" may finally be done telling Hannah Baker's Story.
The hit Netflix series premiered its controversial second season on May 18, and now its breakout star is ready to move on. On Friday, Katherine Langford confirmed she has no plans to return for a potential third season of "13 Reasons Why" in an emotional Instagram post where she says goodbye to her character.
"'Hannah…I love you…and I let you go.' Those are the words I was able to say six months ago, and now can finally share with you," she wrote. The line references an emotional scene between Hannah and Clay in the Season 2 finale.
"As most of you know @13reasonswhy was my first ever job and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to tell Hannah’s story so fully in season 1, and to be asked back for a season 2," Katherine continued.
The actress went on to imply that the show has wrapped up Hannah's storyline, as Season 2 seemingly brings closure to her friends and family.
"Regardless of whether Hannah is there or not, I know that I will continue to strive to do work that is meaningful and has a positive impact – whether that be in film, music, or any other form of art," she added. "There is a lot coming up this next year, and I can't wait to share this next chapter with you."
Katherine has undoubtedly become the breakout star of "13 Reasons Why" – even scoring a Golden Globe nomination for the show. While Season 1 centered around her character's tragic decision to commit suicide, "13 Reasons Why" struggled to keep Hannah in the second season as the tapes were done.
While Katherine may be out, the show will likely go on. Season 2 ends with a huge cliffhanger, leaving the fate of many Liberty High Tigers up in the air.