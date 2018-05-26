Katherine Langford Says Goodbye To '13 Reasons Why' & Hints She Won't Return For A Season 3

"13 Reasons Why" may finally be done telling Hannah Baker's Story.

The hit Netflix series premiered its controversial second season on May 18, and now its breakout star is ready to move on. On Friday, Katherine Langford confirmed she has no plans to return for a potential third season of "13 Reasons Why" in an emotional Instagram post where she says goodbye to her character.

"'Hannah…I love you…and I let you go.' Those are the words I was able to say six months ago, and now can finally share with you," she wrote. The line references an emotional scene between Hannah and Clay in the Season 2 finale.