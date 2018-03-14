Kathie Lee Gifford Says She's Open To Finding Love Again After Losing Husband Frank Gifford

Kathie Lee Gifford was devastated by the loss of her husband of 29 years, Frank Gifford, when he passed away on August 9, 2015. Over the past two years, Kathie Lee has been open about how hard it was to find her husband unresponsive in their family home, and how difficult moving on with their two children has been.

On Wednesday, Kathie Lee talked with Access Live's Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover about whether she'd ever date again after losing Frank.

"Who doesn't want to find love again?" Kathie Lee told Natalie and Kit. "I think my probability is less, obviously. Some men are afraid of strong women. I wouldn't be interested in a man like that anyway. And some men are afraid of living up to the mantle of Frank Gifford, and there's no reason for that. Frank was just a flawed man like anybody else is. I didn't know him as an eight-time Hall of Famer. He was my husband and he was my friend for four years before we fell in love. So if that's part of God's will for me, I'm certainly open to it. I'm not out at singles bars. I'm not online."

Kathie Lee, who recently wrote a book titled, The Rock, the Road, and the Rabbi, said that if she does get into a committed relationship again, it will have to be with someone who shares her views on faith and love.

The 64-year-old host said she went on a date two and a half years ago and that didn't go so well.

"He didn't share my faith and couldn't understand why I didn't want to be with him," she told Natalie and Kit. "I said, 'My faith isn't something I do on Sunday mornings for an hour. My faith is me, and I'm not going to share my life with somebody or even another hour of my life on a date with you if you don't share the same passion for your faith as I do.'"

But bad dates aside, she said she isn't discouraged in the slightest. And if a new love is in the cards for her, she'd be open to it!

"Oh, I'm not deterred," Kathie Lee joked. "I'm open to anybody that has their own teeth!"

Watch the full interview above!