Katie Couric, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez And More Show Support For Meghan Markle After Emotional Interview

Meghan Markle is getting a lot of support from fellow celebs.

The Duchess of Sussex recently did an interview with ITV where she opened up about the struggle she’s faced in her new role as a royal and a mother. An emotional Meghan was near tears as she revealed in the interview that many people have not asked how she’s doing after more than a year of criticism from many British media outlets and a very public family quarrel.

And now celebs like Katie Couric are rallying behind her.

Katie shared a clip of the interview on Twitter writing, “I so admire #MeghanMarkle for being honest, open and vulnerable about the struggles she’s faced as a new mother and very public figure #WeLoveYouMeghan.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also shared the interview writing, “‘Thank you for asking, bc not many people have asked if I’m ok.’ Sudden prominence is a very dehumanizing experience. There’s a part of your life that you lose, & it later dawns on you that you’ll never get it back. The people who treat you like a human make all the difference.”

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd wrote a lengthy and emotional message on Instagram saying, “This broke me this morning. I cannot imagine what this woman has been through. She’s not only a new mother and a newlywed. She uprooted her life in the US to live in a new country, with a new job and new life and she is doing it with the worlds eyes upon her. The pain in her eyes, tone of voice and body language made me well up with tears, and she is correct…..very few people ask how you’re doing when you’re a new mother. It’s all about the baby”

She continued saying, “I know she chose this life, but she shouldn’t be subjected to such vilely cruel criticisms just because she is a royal. It’s hard enough being a new mother trying to figure things out, meanwhile she has papers and articles dissecting her every move, how she holds the baby to what she dresses him in. I really feel for her. I hope this British press can lay off (and [email protected] off) for a minute and let her be a new mother in peace.”

In the comments section of her post other celebs also shared support.

Alfonso Ribeiro wrote, “When did it become ok to treat people horribly??? And to all of you with your nasty comments, just go away and back into that dark hole you were always meant to be in.”

Allison Holker also commented saying, “I just want to send her all the love in the world. Feel for her so much.”

All the messaged of support come after Meghan opened up to ITV anchor Tom Bradby for the documentary, “Harry And Meghan: An African Journey.”

The Duchess admitted that the public scrutiny around the royals’ life has been a real “struggle.”

— Stephanie Swaim