Katie Holmes Shares Rare Pic Of Daughter Suri On her 12th Birthday

Suri is Katie's daughter with ex-husband, Tom Cruise. The duo went their separate ways in a super speedy divorce in 2012, at which time Katie got primary custody of their daughter.

Katie and Suri now reside in New York City and Katie keeps Suri largely out of the spotlight, only occasionally sharing photos of her mini-me.

Like this sweet TBT snap of Suri as a toddler…