Katie Holmes Shares Rare Pic Of Daughter Suri On her 12th Birthday

Katie Holmes is one proud mom!

The "Dawson's Creek" alum shared a rare photo of her daughter, Suri Cruise, on Instagram on Wednesday in honor of her 12th birthday.  In the sweet snap, Suri is looking down and has a smile on her face. She's rocking a sparkly tiara that reads "Happy Birthday." 

????????????????????????

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

Katie captioned the photo with tons of heart emojis. 

Suri is Katie's daughter with ex-husband, Tom Cruise. The duo went their separate ways in a super speedy divorce in 2012, at which time Katie got primary custody of their daughter. 

Katie and Suri now reside in New York City and Katie keeps Suri largely out of the spotlight, only occasionally sharing photos of her mini-me. 

Like this sweet TBT snap of Suri as a toddler…

#tbt ????????????????????

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

And this one of her gorgeous girl going ice skating in January. 

❄️❄️❄️❄️????????????????????????

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

Happy birthday, Suri! 

