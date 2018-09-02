Katie Lee Marries Television Producer Ryan Biegel In Italy

Ryan Biegel and Katie Lee attend Edible Schoolyard NYC Annual Harvest Dinner with Chef Massimo Bottura, Hosted by Lela Rose at Private Residence on November 17, 2016 in New York City.
Katie Lee is a married woman!
The Food Network star tied the knot with fiancé Ryan Biegel in Italy, she confirmed on Instagram on Sunday.
"We're married!" Katie wrote alongside a photo of her and her new husband embracing after saying "I do." The lovebirds exchanged vows in front of family in friends in picturesque Marina del Cantone, with the bright blue Gulf of Salerno as their backdrop.
"The Kitchen" co-host, who wore a flowing white gown and swept her brown locks into an updo for the intimate ceremony, smiled as she wrapped her arms around the television producer.
Ryan wore a navy suit on their big day and shared in his bride's Instagram excitement, posting the same snap to his page.
"Boom, done it. #married," he wrote.
The couple's wedding occurred during an extended, late-summer trip to coastal Italy, full of sunbathing, swimming – and carbs!
"Yes, we came to Italy and bought a [pizza emoji] float. #nerds #tourists #nocarbleftbehind," the chef joked Instagram last weekend, posing on an inflatable slice of pepperoni as her husband-to-be pretended to take a bite.
Ryan also shared a snap of himself serenely lounging on the float.
"Just need seven more slices," he captioned the photo.
The lovebirds further sated their shared love of food after their wedding, treating their family to a post-nuptials gelato run.
"Our first gelato as a married couple – and we brought our family and friends along!" Katie exclaimed in an Instagram Stories post on Sunday, showing off her dessert to the camera.
Instagram / @KatieLeeKitchen
Ryan – a television producer who's worked behind the scenes on "Top Chef," "The Real Housewives of New York City" and "Beach Bites with Katie Lee" – first went public with his relationship with the TV star on social media in 2016, posting a photo of the pair relaxing in his home state of Florida.
In March, he popped the question on a Parisian vacation.
"It was very romantic," Katie told PEOPLE of the proposal last month. "We were going out to dinner to one of my favorite restaurants, and I thought that it was coming. We're on the trip, like I kind of thought, 'Listen we're in Paris and we're taking the Orient Express to Venice. If he doesn’t propose on this trip, he'll really miss a great opportunity.'"
READ: Food Network Star Katie Lee Is Engaged – Check Out Her Ring!
Just as the cookbook author predicted, Ryan seized on the opportunity. The pair were heading out for dinner one night when he asked if she had everything she needed.
"I said, 'Yeah I have everything,' and he said 'Are you sure?' I said, 'Yes, I'm sure.' And he's like, 'No, I think you’re missing one thing,' and then he proposed," she told the magazine.
Katie later shared the news of their engagement in a sweet selfie with her hubby-to-be. In the photo, the 36-year-old placed her left hand over her heart, showing off her sparkling diamond ring.
"I said yes," she simply captioned the photo.
This is the second marriage for Katie, who previously wed Billy Joel in 2004 when she was 23 years old. The two later divorced in 2010.