Katie Lee Marries Television Producer Ryan Biegel In Italy

In March, he popped the question on a Parisian vacation.

"It was very romantic," Katie told PEOPLE of the proposal last month. "We were going out to dinner to one of my favorite restaurants, and I thought that it was coming. We're on the trip, like I kind of thought, 'Listen we're in Paris and we're taking the Orient Express to Venice. If he doesn’t propose on this trip, he'll really miss a great opportunity.'"

READ: Food Network Star Katie Lee Is Engaged – Check Out Her Ring!

Just as the cookbook author predicted, Ryan seized on the opportunity. The pair were heading out for dinner one night when he asked if she had everything she needed.

"I said, 'Yeah I have everything,' and he said 'Are you sure?' I said, 'Yes, I'm sure.' And he's like, 'No, I think you’re missing one thing,' and then he proposed," she told the magazine.

Katie later shared the news of their engagement in a sweet selfie with her hubby-to-be. In the photo, the 36-year-old placed her left hand over her heart, showing off her sparkling diamond ring.

"I said yes," she simply captioned the photo.