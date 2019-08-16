Katy Perry Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Female TV Presenter

Days after Katy Perry was accused of sexual harassment by her “Teenage Dream” music video co-star Josh Kloss, another alleged victim has come forward.
On Aug. 13, Russian TV presenter Tina Kandelaki reacted to Kloss’ story on her Telegram channel, claiming that she had a similar interaction with the “Never Really Over” singer.
“I can … add personal impressions to this story,” an English translation of her post reads. “Once I was invited to a private party with Katy Perry, where she, being pretty tipsy, chose me as an object for the manifestation of her passion.”
Kandelaki said she “managed to fight back,” but Perry “instantly found herself a new victim” for “kisses, hugs and dirty dances.”
“I won’t be surprised at the stream of memories of unhappy fans who for years carried this within themselves, and now, suddenly, they remember the scolded dignity,” the translation concluded.
Kandelaki’s post came three days after Kloss reflected on his experience with Perry on the set of “Teenage Dream,” which he called one of “the most confusing, assaulting and belittling jobs” he’s ever done.
Kloss said he initially found Perry “cool and kind” and that she didn’t cross any lines while they were shooting.
“When other people were around, she was cold as ice, even called the act of kissing me ‘gross’ to the entire set while filming,” he wrote.
Kloss claimed things escalated years later at a birthday party, following the pop star’s split from husband Russell Brand.
“When I saw her, we hugged and he was still my crush,” he wrote. “But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?”
Access Hollywood has reached out to Perry for comment on both Kloss and Kandelaki’s claims.