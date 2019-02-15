Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Got Engaged On Valentine’s Day!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are officially engaged!

Orlando popped the question to the “Firework” singer in a super sweet Valentine’s Day, complete with red balloons! Both stars shared the happy news on their Instagram accounts early Friday morning, with Katy flashing her brand new bling in the snap. Orlando proposed with a pink stone, surrounded by white diamonds, giving the effect of a flower.

In the sweet snap, Katy is showing off her ring while Orlando is nuzzled up behind her. She captioned the pic, “Full bloom.” The “Lord of the Rings” star, 42, shared the same photo and captioned his, “Lifetimes.”

It appears that Katy’s mom may have also been in on the special moment. According to DailyMail, Mary Hudson posted photos on Facebook of the proposal and captioned it, “Look who got engaged on Valentine’s Day.”

The duo have been dating off and on since 2016 after first sparking romance rumors at a Golden Globes after party! Congrats to the happy couple!

