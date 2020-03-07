Katy Perry Glows In First Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement

Katy Perry is a glowing mama-to-be! The “Roar” songstress stepped out on Saturday in Melbourne, Australia, where she’s rehearsing for an upcoming performance at Sunday’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final.

This is the first time we’ve seen Katy since she announced her pregnancy in the music video for “Never Worn White” on Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old singer posted a series of photos from inside the stadium today to her Instagram, captioning them, “Hoping you’re coming to celebrate these incredible women on #internationalwomensday with me @mcg! I’ll be the one waddling about on stage with a sprained thumb 👍🏻 @t20worldcup #womenneverquit #helpinghands”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 7, 2020 at 2:30pm PST

Her fiancé Orlando Bloom also posted a photo of Katy with the caption, “My babies blooming.”

Following her pregnancy announcement on Wednesday, Katy took to Instagram story to update her fans, saying, “I am excited. We’re excited and happy and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s… I guess that’s how I speak to you. That’s how we speak together to each other.”

We can’t wait to see more of Katy’s chic pregnancy style!

— by Katcy Stephan