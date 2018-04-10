Katy Perry Gushes Over Lady Gaga: 'I'd Love To Share The Stage With Her'

(Getty Images)
Katy Perry has nothing but love for Lady Gaga!
Monday night's "American Idol" had contestants performing alongside established artists for superstar duets. The show got Katy thinking about which other superstar she would love to collaborate with, ultimately deciding on Lady Gaga.
"I have mad respect for a lot of people. I love a lot of different artists out there. Of course I’ve been a long-time fan of Madonna, but you know, I love Gaga so much," she told host Ryan Seacrest. "I think she's such a beautiful, mystical, magical woman. And I'd love to share the stage with her at some time."
Katy's Gaga love fest didn't end there! Earlier, the 33-year-old took to her Instagram Live on Monday to gush over Gaga some more.
"By the way, I stan Gaga," she revealed to viewers after discussing an "Idol" contestant's rendition of "Bad Romance."
Katy Perry saying she's a Gaga stan on her Instagram live. pic.twitter.com/xPdkjvlm3o— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 10, 2018
Could a duet with these two superstars be in the cards? Both Katy and Gaga have worked with artists like Kanye West and Beyoncé, but a track featuring these two pop princesses together would be unprecedented.
Let's hope it's another hit in the basket!