Katy Perry Is Internet Drooling Over Orlando Bloom's Abs — See What She Said!

Orlando Bloom is flashing his abs and Katy Perry is all about it!
Orlando took to Instagram on Thursday and showed off his sizzling physique in a throwback snap from when he was training for "Zulu." In the snap, shirtless Orlando is rocking a set of shorts and looking into the mirror.
He captioned the photo, "#tbt capetown ‘Brian fit’ for #zulumovie this photo saved not JUST for vanity 🤣 but as a lil reminder that I got to that place and I know how to get to that place when I need to go to that place 👊🏻 diet-lifting-hours of #nopainnogain and a #mindfulness presence and #focus that just won’t settle💪🏻 nothing but respect for those who can maintain it I try to stay close which is good because im heading back in that direction for Killer Joe soon to be at the @trafalgarstudios 18th may 🙌🏻👊🏻💪🏻."
The 41-year-old actor got tons of incredible comments about his buff bod, including one from his on-again girlfriend, Katy.
"Oh hey I was actually looking for a washboard to do [my] laundry on," the "I Kissed A Girl" singer wrote in the comments of his Instagram account.
The duo, who have been on-again, off-again for several years seem to be very much back together. On Tuesday, Orlando was spotted in the crowd as Katy kicked off the Asian leg of her Witness World Tour in Tokyo. Katy told fans during the show that she "felt very loved. And this next song is about being so loved and so seen that you never ever have felt this feeling before. This feeling of love."
She also seemed to reveal Orlando's nickname! "This is 'For Me You See,' for Bubba Doo," she told the crowd.
Aww these two are too much!