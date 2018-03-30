Katy Perry Is Internet Drooling Over Orlando Bloom's Abs — See What She Said!

Orlando Bloom is flashing his abs and Katy Perry is all about it!

Orlando took to Instagram on Thursday and showed off his sizzling physique in a throwback snap from when he was training for "Zulu." In the snap, shirtless Orlando is rocking a set of shorts and looking into the mirror.

He captioned the photo, "#tbt capetown ‘Brian fit’ for #zulumovie this photo saved not JUST for vanity 🤣 but as a lil reminder that I got to that place and I know how to get to that place when I need to go to that place 👊🏻 diet-lifting-hours of #nopainnogain and a #mindfulness presence and #focus that just won’t settle💪🏻 nothing but respect for those who can maintain it I try to stay close which is good because im heading back in that direction for Killer Joe soon to be at the @trafalgarstudios 18th may 🙌🏻👊🏻💪🏻."