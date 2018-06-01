Katy Perry Leaves A Sexy NSFW Comment On Orlando Bloom's Instagram Post

Sorry, not sorry! Katy Perry left a sexy NSFW comment on Orlando Bloom's public Instagram post, proving their relationship is hotter than ever.
Orlando shared a trailer for his West End play, "Killer Joe," to his Instagram on Thursday, giving fans a look at his intense new role.
The video clearly excited the "Swish Swish" singer. She hit up her man in the comments and wrote, "I need a season pass for that a**."
TMI, Katy!
"Oops I meant to send that to you privately," she added in another comment along with a shrug emoji. Was it an epic direst message fail – or did Katy want the world to know she's back to kissing Orlando and likes it?
Regardless, her rekindled romance with the "Lord of the Rings" star is bursting like a "Firework." Katy made time during the European leg of her "Witness" tour to see her man in action. Last weekend, she shared adoring snaps of Orlando on stage in "Killer Joe" to her Instagram Stories.
The pop star slyly confirmed her relationship status just days ago on "American Idol," where she declared herself as "taken" during banter with host Ryan Seacrest. Now it looks like Katy has no problem holding back how she really feels!