Katy Perry Partners With MusicCares To Launch Katy Perry Cares Pass

The "Swish Swish" singer announced a new partnership with MusicCares to launch the official Katy Perry Cares Pass program. Starting today, Monday, August 20th, Katy Perry fans now have the opportunity to purchase a Katy Perry Cares Pass, a KAABOO Del Mar pass that allows entry into the festival starting at 6 PM Sunday evening to exclusively see Katy Perry perform. A portion of all ticket proceeds from Katy Perry Cares Passes sold will benefit MusiCares, a charity of the Recording Academy™. Katy Perry Cares Passes are available for $89 exclusively at www.kaaboodelmar.com/katycares.

Katy has definitely been busy this summer on her massive tour. She recently posted some incredible photos from her tour in Australia where she made a little time to hit the carnival rides outside of her hotel room.

