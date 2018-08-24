Katy Perry Partners With MusicCares To Launch Katy Perry Cares Pass

????San Diego, I’m coming with a larger than life show for you! New set, new costumes, MEGA drama! I’ll be there to perform on Sunday, September 16 at 7:30 pm. Get your exclusive Katy Perry Cares pass (benefiting @musicares) to KAABOO for only $89 to see my show! Purchase your pass at www.kaaboodelmar.com/katycares????

Katy Perry is giving back!

The "Swish Swish" singer announced a new partnership with MusicCares to launch the official Katy Perry Cares Pass program. Starting today, Monday, August 20th, Katy Perry fans now have the opportunity to purchase a Katy Perry Cares Pass, a KAABOO Del Mar pass that allows entry into the festival starting at 6 PM Sunday evening to exclusively see Katy Perry perform. A portion of all ticket proceeds from Katy Perry Cares Passes sold will benefit MusiCares, a charity of the Recording Academy™.  Katy Perry Cares Passes are available for $89 exclusively at www.kaaboodelmar.com/katycares.

Pretty cool, right? 

Katy has definitely been busy this summer on her massive tour. She recently posted some incredible photos from her tour in Australia where she made a little time to hit the carnival rides outside of her hotel room.

Leave it to Katy to not only be super cool, but make some time to kick back and give back!

