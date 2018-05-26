Katy Perry Proves She's The Most Supportive Girlfriend Ever By Supporting Orlando Bloom's Play

Katy Perry and Orlando bloom are definitely back on!
The "Swish Swish" singer is currently in Europe for her "Witness World Tour," but she made time in-between her Belgium and Amsterdam tour dates to support boyfriend Orlando Bloom as he stars in the West End play "Killer Joe."
Katy gave fans a peek at her London pit stop on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, sharing a snap of the "Killer Joe" playbill with Orlando's face pictured on the front. And just to prove how smitten she is with Orly, the 33-year-old added hearts all around him.
The pop star slyly confirmed her relationship status just days ago on "American Idol," where she declared herself as "taken" during banter with host Ryan Seacrest. Now it looks like Katy has no problem making it Instagram official!