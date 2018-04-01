Katy Perry Visits Disneyland Hong Kong & Has The Best Time Ever

Pop stars just wanna have fun!
Katy Perry took a break from her “Witness: The Tour” in Hong Kong to visit the Happiest Place on Earth.
The “American Idol” judge looked adorable as she posed for selfies on her Instagram Story with the Minnie Mouse filter. It’s only fitting she rocked the iconic mouse ears – remember when she presented Minnie with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?
Katy clearly has a sweet tooth over seas, as she shared also shared tons of snaps of Disney’s yummiest treats. From cake pops to Mickey waffles, it looks like the 33-year-old wanted fans to “Witness” all the fun!
The “Swish Swish” singer is currently overseas for the Asian leg of her world tour. Katy will be back in the States soon – “American Idol” live shows kickoff on April 22 for five weeks until the show’s grand finale on May 21.