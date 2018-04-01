Katy Perry Visits Disneyland Hong Kong & Has The Best Time Ever

歡迎美國樂壇天后Katy Perry同一班好友尋日（3月31日）黎咗香港迪士尼樂園盡興！Katy先同最鐘意嘅米妮影相，之後玩盡多個刺激嘅遊樂設施、食盡各種滋味小食同買咗唔少精美商品，仲睇埋全新嘅”We Love Mickey!”大街投影show。 相信Katy有一個樂而忘返嘅Magical day! Welcome Katy Perry and her friends visited Hong Kong Disneyland yesterday (Mar 31)! Katy took many photos with Minnie and experienced many attractions. Katy also enjoyed the snacks and shopping in the park . Hope Katy had a wonderful Magical day! #香港迪士尼樂園 #HKDisneyland #kateperry #Minnie #Minnie Mouse

