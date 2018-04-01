Katy Perry Visits Disneyland Hong Kong & Has The Best Time Ever

Pop stars just wanna have fun!

Katy Perry took a break from her “Witness: The Tour” in Hong Kong to visit the Happiest Place on Earth.

歡迎美國樂壇天后Katy Perry同一班好友尋日（3月31日）黎咗香港迪士尼樂園盡興！Katy先同最鐘意嘅米妮影相，之後玩盡多個刺激嘅遊樂設施、食盡各種滋味小食同買咗唔少精美商品，仲睇埋全新嘅”We Love Mickey!”大街投影show。 相信Katy有一個樂而忘返嘅Magical day! Welcome Katy Perry and her friends visited Hong Kong Disneyland yesterday (Mar 31)! Katy took many photos with Minnie and experienced many attractions. Katy also enjoyed the snacks and shopping in the park . Hope Katy had a wonderful Magical day! #香港迪士尼樂園 #HKDisneyland #kateperry #Minnie #Minnie Mouse

A post shared by Hong Kong Disneyland (@hkdisneyland) on

The “American Idol” judge looked adorable as she posed for selfies on her Instagram Story with the Minnie Mouse filter.  It’s only fitting she rocked the iconic mouse ears – remember when she presented Minnie with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Katy clearly has a sweet tooth over seas, as she shared also shared tons of snaps of Disney’s yummiest treats. From cake pops to Mickey waffles, it looks like the 33-year-old wanted fans to “Witness” all the fun!

你最想同邊個分享米奇Waffle? 米奇Waffle樂園大街市集有售。 Anyone you’d like to share a Mickey Waffle with? Tag them and drop by our Main Street Market to get one now! #迪士尼明星嘉年華 #DisneyFriendsCarnival #香港迪士尼樂園 #HKDisneyland

A post shared by Hong Kong Disneyland (@hkdisneyland) on

The “Swish Swish” singer is currently overseas for the Asian leg of her world tour. Katy will be back in the States soon – “American Idol” live shows kickoff on April 22 for five weeks until the show’s grand finale on May 21.

