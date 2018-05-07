Katy Perry Wears Huge Angel Wings To Met Gala 2018

Katy Perry soared into the Met Gala on Monday night like an angel – complete with wings.

The superstar singer and "American Idol" judge donned giant, fluffy white wings that went from toe to the ceiling (almost)!

Katy was pictured grounded on the red carpet with her wide wings atop a gold mini-dress with netting.

Katy Perry attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City

She also rocked sexy stiletto mid-thigh gold boots – a perfect look for the pop star.

The theme at this year's gala was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination.

Katy's look rivaled this year's co-host, Rihanna, who was another stand out in her Pope-esque attire.

Rihanna attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City

