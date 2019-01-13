Katy Perry Wishes ‘Angel’ Orlando Bloom A Happy Birthday With Romantic Post

Katy Perry is letting her love for Orlando Bloom “Roar.”

The pop superstar gave her British boyfriend a sweet shoutout for his birthday on Sunday. Katy honored Orlando’s special day with a cute Instagram photo and accompanying message, telling her nearly 75 million followers just how smitten she is.

“Happiest 42nd birthday to the kindest and cutest man I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with,” she wrote, captioning a snap of the actor in a “Woman Power” sweatshirt.

Ahead of turning another year older, Orlando got reflective in a thoughtful Insta post of his own.

“Last selfie on a set in my 41st year,” he wrote on Saturday. “I’m grateful and as I contemplate the passage of time I really feel age is just a number and we are not … We ARE the choices we make, the words we speak, the thoughts we create and the actions we take…they shape our realities…and as I say to myself and my son…make smart choices.”

Katy couldn’t have seemed to agree more, and took the opportunity to share gratitude for him and their relationship.

“Glad I made the right choice doe,” she replied, calling her beau an “angel.”

The couple has been stronger than ever after rekindling their romance last year. They made their red carpet debut at the Gala for the Global Ocean in Monaco back in September, and have had no shortage of flirty social media exchanges over recent months.

2019 is clearly off to a good start for the lovebirds, too. Katy and Orlando rang in the new year with a trip to Aspen, where the “Pirates of the Carribean” star shared a peek at their snowboarding excursion.

— Erin Biglow