Keegan-Michael Key Marries Elisa Pugliese: 'Best. Day. Ever'

Keegan-Michael Key is a married man.
The comedian took to Twitter to share the happy news, posting a photo of them kissing.
"Best. Day. Ever.," he wrote.
Elisa also took to Twitter to share her excitement about tying the knot!
"Dear Mr. Key, I love you more every day. Sincerely, Mrs. Key," she wrote.
The couple got engaged in Nov. of 2017, according to People. Shortly after their engagement, Keegan took to Twitter to rave about Elisa.
"She shows me every day that each of us has the ability to make the world a better place. I'm the luckiest man ever. She said yes!," he wrote.
They also stepped out together at the 2018 Time 100 Gala in New York in April, where Elisa was rocking her gorgeous engagement ring.
(Getty Images)
Elisa is a producer/director and has worked on projects such as "Boy Meets Girl," "Better Off Single" and "The Blackout."
Congrats to the happy couple!
-- Stephanie Swaim