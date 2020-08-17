Keenan Thompson Filling In For Simon Cowell on ‘America’s Got Talent’

While Simon Cowell takes time away from “America’s Got Talent” to recover from a serious injury, funnyman Kenan Thompson is stepping up to the plate!

The comedian will fill in for Simon on Tuesday and Wednesday’s “America’s Got Talent.” Kenan will join fellow judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews.

Kenan’s more than qualified to judge talent—he’s the longest-tenured cast member in “Saturday Night Live” history, and he’s won an Emmy for his work on the sketch comedy show.

He’s bringing the funny to the live shows. 🤣 @kenanthompson guest judges #AGT this week! pic.twitter.com/r8aoMKZGoz — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) August 17, 2020

Last week, “I Dare You” songstress Kelly Clarkson stepped in to fill Simon’s seat, announcing the news in a cheeky memo promising that “someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter” would be there in his stead.

A rep for Simon previously told Access that the “AGT” creator broke his back “in a number of places” while “testing a new electric bike in the courtyard of his home in Malibu with his family” over the weekend. He reportedly underwent a six-hour back surgery, and after the procedure, he shared an update for fans on social media.

“Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” he tweeted. “I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages. And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone.”

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

— by Katcy Stephan