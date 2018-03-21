Keith Urban Features Julia Michaels & Credits Merle Haggard In New Single 'Coming Home'

"Hearing that rolling Haggard guitar lick sparked memories of my childhood - and my dream to come to America." added the 50-year-old singer. "I knew right then the story (of the song) was about the struggles of being in a city where your dreams have brought you, but far from your home – wherever, whomever and whatever that is for each of us."

Keith said he was equally inspired by Julia and praised the "Heaven" singer's songwriting talent. "Julia’s writing contribution extended into the idea of the need to want to physically be home. She summed up the whole story in one sentence. 'Yeah, I know it’s only one call away, but it’s not the same.' For me, that simple phrase said so much, especially when she sang it!"

"Coming Home" was written by Keith, J.R. Rotem, Julia Michaels, Merle Haggard and Nicolle Galyon and was co-produced by Rotem and Urban.

Keith's world tour for GRAFFITI U kicks off on June 15 in St. Louis.

