Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Channel Singer-Songwriter Perfection In Romantic, Acoustic Duet Of 'Parallel Line'

The "Big Little Lies" star chatted with Access earlier this month at the ACM Awards about singing background vocals on Keith's album. She revealed while she's very used to being on-screen, singing is an entirely different story.

"I don't have a lot of confidence in my singing," Nicole sheepishly told Access. "[Moulin Rouge] that was a long time ago and even then I get a lot of anxiety when I sing. I prefer acting because singing is hard for me."

But it sounds like once Keith got her into the studio, that's when things got interesting. Nicole joked that Keith was a total perfectionist in the booth.

"Oh my god. [He kept saying] do it again, do it again, do it again," Nicole jokingly said of her hubby trying to get the perfect cut.

