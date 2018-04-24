Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Channel Singer-Songwriter Perfection In Romantic, Acoustic Duet Of 'Parallel Line'

Get ready to grab your tissues, because Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's latest move is the sweetest thing ever.
The happily married couple teamed up on Monday for a duet of Keith's song, "Parallel Line," during an event for his Graffiti U World Tour. In a sweet video posted to Keith's Instagram account, he's crooning to his ladylove while playing guitar and she's seated on a stool singing the backup vocals.
Nicole is wearing a demure polka dot dress and black booties and has her hair pulled back in a bun. Keith's rocking a set of jeans and a tan jacket. Basically, these two just transformed from super glam A-list pair to adorably sweet, singer-songwriter duo — and we are all about it.
The "Big Little Lies" star chatted with Access earlier this month at the ACM Awards about singing background vocals on Keith's album. She revealed while she's very used to being on-screen, singing is an entirely different story.
"I don't have a lot of confidence in my singing," Nicole sheepishly told Access. "[Moulin Rouge] that was a long time ago and even then I get a lot of anxiety when I sing. I prefer acting because singing is hard for me."
But it sounds like once Keith got her into the studio, that's when things got interesting. Nicole joked that Keith was a total perfectionist in the booth.
"Oh my god. [He kept saying] do it again, do it again, do it again," Nicole jokingly said of her hubby trying to get the perfect cut.
