Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Hit Broadway For A Fun Date Night!

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman took their date night down Broadway this weekend!

The couple had a fun date night to the Belasco Theatre in New York on Saturday, where they saw the show “Network” starring Bryan Cranston, Tatiana Maslany and Tony Goldwyn.

The production tells the story of a news anchorman’s spiraling career (Bryan Cranston) that is surprisingly saved after he has a breakdown on live TV and becomes one of the biggest stars on the small screen.

The “Big Little Lies” actress took to Instagram to share a sweet selfie of her and her hubby posing with their playbook.

“Thank you Bryan, Tatiana, and the whole cast for a riveting and arresting night of great theater,” Nicole captioned the photo.

Tatiana commented on the photo thanking the duo for making it out for the show.

“Thank you for coming! It meant so much to have you there,” the “Orphan Black” star wrote.

It has been a busy year so far for the talented couple!

With Nicole wrapping up season 2 of “Big Little Lies” and Keith heading out on tour — it’s nice to see these two taking a night for themselves!

We can expect an appearance from the pair on April 7th at the 2019 ACM Awards, where the country star will be in the running for Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of The Year.

