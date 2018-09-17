Keith Urban Serenades Young Girl With 'Happy Birthday' During His Concert

Keith Urban knows the way to a girl's heart!
The country crooner serenaded a young fan with a rendition of "Happy Birthday" and made sure the entire crowd celebrated her big year. Keith posted the sweet moment to his Twitter account with the message, "We LOVE celebrating birthdays on the #GraffitiUWorldTour! 🎉 Happy Birthday, Ella, thanks for spending it with us!! 🎂."
Keith is pretty well known for rocking the birthday song at his concerts. Earlier this year, he sang to his gorgeous wife Nicole Kidman on her birthday and got the whole crowd in on the action.
Nicole shared the sweet moment on her Instagram account and thanks the town of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for their birthday well-wishes!
We wish Keith would sing us "Happy Birthday" too.