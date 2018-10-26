Keith Urban's Band Completely Covered His Bus In His Balloons For His Birthday

Keith Urban got a serious birthday surprise — a bus full of balloons.
The hitmaker is currently out on his Graffiti World Tour and celebrated his 51st birthday on October 26. His crew made sure to give him lots of birthday love and filled his entire bus with balloons for the special evening.
Keith captured the entire celebration on his Instagram and thanked his fans for coming out to support him on tour at his most recent stop in Hershey, PA. He also thanked everyone who sang "Happy Birthday" to him, held signs, showered his bus with balloons and got him a cake.
The country crooner also took the time to reflect on his record year, saying he loves what he does and he's grateful to all of those people who allow him to do it. "I feel very blessed and you make it very magical."
Keith has five more shows and then that's a wrap on the U.S. Tour!
