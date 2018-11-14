Kellie Pickler Is The Belle Of The Ball In Gold Gown At 2018 CMA Awards

Gorgeous in gold!
Kellie Pickler brought the sunshine to the 2018 Country Music Association Awards red carpet on Wednesday night, stunning in a curve-hugging, marigold gown that evoked a modern Princess Belle.
The "Best Days of Your Life" songstress accessorized her mermaid-style dress with a touch of bling – a sparkling bangle and starry dangle earrings – while her blonde bob was styled in romantic, Old Hollywood waves.
Kellie's "Pickler & Ben" co-host, Ben Aaron, opted for a sophisticated black tux and bow tie alongside his elegantly dressed wife. And although he certainly looked handsome, the TV personality couldn't help but roast himself as he surveyed his high-class look.
"Bag...D Bag," he captioned an Instagram Stories snap of himself striking his best James Bond pose.
Ben also teased Kellie on their way to the red carpet, snapping a video of her squeezing her flowing gown into their car.
"On our way to another award show, and Kellie once again takes up the entire seat with her dress. Why, Kellie?" he warmly joked.
"It's hard to be a woman! Just like Tammy Wynette says!" the country singer replied, laughing.