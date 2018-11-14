Kellie Pickler Is The Belle Of The Ball In Gold Gown At 2018 CMA Awards

Gorgeous in gold!

Kellie Pickler brought the sunshine to the 2018 Country Music Association Awards red carpet on Wednesday night, stunning in a curve-hugging, marigold gown that evoked a modern Princess Belle.

The "Best Days of Your Life" songstress accessorized her mermaid-style dress with a touch of bling – a sparkling bangle and starry dangle earrings – while her blonde bob was styled in romantic, Old Hollywood waves.