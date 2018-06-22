Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood Have An 'American Idol' Reunion At 2018 Radio Disney Awards

Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Undewood attend the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel on June 22, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Once an "American Idol," always an "American Idol!"
Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood had an "Idol" reunion on the red carpet at the 2018 Radio Disney Awards on Friday at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood, California. Kelly spotted her fellow "Idol" on the carpet, and convinced her to pop a pose at the event together.
The "Something In the Water" singer was rocking a sheer and black dress with a printed minidress underneath. She had her blonde locks down and was all smiles as she struck a pose with Kelly. Kelly was rocking a psychedelic blue dress with gold polka dot tights. She had her hair up and pulled back.
Both women were getting big honors at the Radio Disney Awards. Kelly is receiving the Icon Award and Carrie is getting the Hero Award.
Kelly was also joined on the red carpet by her "The Voice" winner Brynn Cartelli.