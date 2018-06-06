Kelly Clarkson Brings Her 'The Voice' Contestant Kaleb Lee To The 2018 CMT Music Awards As Her Date!

Kaleb definitely seemed equally excited and shared this snap from backstage with Kelly and her husband, Brandon Blackstock. He captioned his photo, "It's almost show time," which we suspect means he might be taking the stage with his legendary pal.

Kelly was adamant in the season finale of "The Voice," that no matter the outcome of the show, Kaleb would have plenty of opportunities to sing with her and she would try and introduce him around Nashville. In an interview with Access, Kaleb said Kelly was already holding true to her word.