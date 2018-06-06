Kelly Clarkson Brings Her 'The Voice' Contestant Kaleb Lee To The 2018 CMT Music Awards As Her Date!

Best "The Voice" coach ever?
Kelly Clarkson made sure her "The Voice" contestant Kaleb Lee got an official Nashville welcome when she brought him and his wife Meagan to the 2018 CMT Music Awards as her dates!
Kelly posted the sweet news on her Instagram and captioned the snap, "Walking the carpet with my dates @kalebleemusic and @knockdownmeagan at the #CMTawards."
Kaleb definitely seemed equally excited and shared this snap from backstage with Kelly and her husband, Brandon Blackstock. He captioned his photo, "It's almost show time," which we suspect means he might be taking the stage with his legendary pal.
Kelly was adamant in the season finale of "The Voice," that no matter the outcome of the show, Kaleb would have plenty of opportunities to sing with her and she would try and introduce him around Nashville. In an interview with Access, Kaleb said Kelly was already holding true to her word.
And it looks like this super special red carpet appearance is just another reason to love Kelly!
Check out what Kaleb said about his friendship with Kelly in the interview below!