Kelly Clarkson Drops Video For 'I Don't Think About You' And It Highlights Her Record Label Battle!

Kelly Clarkson is back and better than ever in her new music video, "I Don't Think About You," which was released on Tuesday.

"The Voice" coach slays in the powerful performance with her signature soaring vocals, and emotional lyrics. The video feels extremely personal, and seems to go through Kelly's journey in life from her childhood growing up in a difficult family, to bad relationships in her early teens, to her struggles with her record label after winning "American Idol" in 2002. Throughout the video, Kelly is climbing a set of stairs, seemingly signifying her rise to greatness despite many moments throughout her life where things were holding her back.

Perhaps the most striking moment in the video is of a young woman — which seems to be Kelly — sitting in a record label office while executives talk about her career. The moment may point to a particularly contentions time in Kelly's career when she battled with her record label Sony Music's RCA Records and executive Clive Davis following her "My December" album in 2007 and sought to end her partnership with them in 2016. She had been with RCA since winning "Idol" in 2002. At the time, Kelly referred to the partnership with RCA in a press release as an "arranged marriage" and said she was excited to move to her new label, Atlantic Records under the Warner Music Group.

"After winning American Idol there was an arranged marriage that occurred that sometimes worked out and sometimes resulted in the hardest experiences of my life,” Kelly said.

Kelly, who is now a coach on "The Voice" is breathtaking in the video. She has her hair down and is wearing a gorgeous black dress as she hits the high notes, singing "I Don't Think About You."

Check out the video below!