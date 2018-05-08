Kelly Clarkson Hand Made Quilts For 'The Voice' Coaches Blake Shelton And Adam Levine

Kelly Clarkson has skills ya'll!

The newbie "The Voice" coach showed off some serious handiwork with a needle and thread on Monday night when she presented handmade quilts to her fellow coaches, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

Blake posted a picture of the pretty quilts made by Kelly and captioned the snap, "NEVER has a voice coach hand made me a gift!!! Thank you Kelly Clarkson."

And he also added his distaste for Adam in the back of his picture with Kelly known. "I didn’t want Adam in my picture... What an absolute dickhead."

Blake's blue patchwork quilt has the words "Useless lord north of Texas" stitched on it. The phrase seems to be an inside joke between the pair. Adam is also spotted in the picture holding up his new quilt, a multi-colored patchwork with tons of patterns.