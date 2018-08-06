Kelly Clarkson To Host Her Own Daytime Talk Show

Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this, but it just took Kelly Clarkson 36 years.
The "Piece By Piece" singer has already conquered reality TV with her wins on "American Idol" and "The Voice," but now Kelly is taking on her own daytime talk show. Access confirms that Kelly has inked a deal with NBC Entertainment to film a pilot for her own show.
Details surrounding the project are being kept under wraps and a network has yet to be attached as sources report that Kelly's series "could be sold to TV stations in syndication or air on another platform — or perhaps a combination of both."
Beyond "The Voice," viewers have already seen Kelly show off her hosting chops during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and on NBC's Red Nose Day special. She's clearly a natural on the silver screen, so a daytime talk show seems like the perfect next step for her.
The more Kelly the better!