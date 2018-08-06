Kelly Clarkson To Host Her Own Daytime Talk Show

Details surrounding the project are being kept under wraps and a network has yet to be attached as sources report that Kelly's series "could be sold to TV stations in syndication or air on another platform — or perhaps a combination of both."

Beyond "The Voice," viewers have already seen Kelly show off her hosting chops during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and on NBC's Red Nose Day special. She's clearly a natural on the silver screen, so a daytime talk show seems like the perfect next step for her.

The more Kelly the better!