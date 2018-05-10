Kelly Clarkson & Jennifer Hudson Returning To 'The Voice' For Season 15

When divas collide! "The Voice" is set to welcome back two powerhouse coaches with one very notable thing in common.

Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson are joining veterans Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for Season 15 of the smash singing competition, NBC announced on Thursday. It marks the first time two "American Idol" alums will face off in the red chairs, following Kelly and Jennifer's respective "Voice" debuts.

OG "Idol" champ Kelly has made herself at home on Season 14 thus far, while Jennifer joined the show for Season 13 alongside Adam, Blake and Miley Cyrus after her inaugural appearance (and win) on "The Voice UK." While Kelly and Jennifer have each established impressive post-"Idol" careers, their shared personal experience with the reality format is, of course, a helpful component to add to the "Voice" mix.