Kelly Clarkson & Jennifer Hudson Returning To 'The Voice' For Season 15

When divas collide! "The Voice" is set to welcome back two powerhouse coaches with one very notable thing in common.
Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson are joining veterans Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for Season 15 of the smash singing competition, NBC announced on Thursday. It marks the first time two "American Idol" alums will face off in the red chairs, following Kelly and Jennifer's respective "Voice" debuts.
OG "Idol" champ Kelly has made herself at home on Season 14 thus far, while Jennifer joined the show for Season 13 alongside Adam, Blake and Miley Cyrus after her inaugural appearance (and win) on "The Voice UK." While Kelly and Jennifer have each established impressive post-"Idol" careers, their shared personal experience with the reality format is, of course, a helpful component to add to the "Voice" mix.
"We are so excited to welcome back Kelly and Jennifer, two dynamic forces who bring undeniable soul, passion and inspiration as coaches," NBC Entertainment's Alternative and Reality Group President Paul Telegdy said in a statement to Access. "They each have a unique understanding of what it's like to be in the artists' shoes. Bringing these two voices together with Blake and Adam for Season 15 is sure to make this one of our best seasons yet!"
Kelly and Jennifer couldn't wait to share the exciting news with fans – including each other's. In a fun video shared on Kelly's Instagram page, Jennifer revealed that she'd taken her fellow superstar's phone to spill the tea whether Kelly knew it yet or not!
"This is gonna be a show, so y'all might wanna get ready," Jennifer teased, after singing a quick snippet of Kelly's 2006 classic "Since U Been Gone."
Kelly had clearly gotten the memo, though. Minutes later, she posted a clip to Jennifer's Insta and hinted that the duo might be joining forces for a common goal.
"Team JHud and Team KC, we're comin' after you, Adam and Blake," Kelly shared. "We're friends, but we're future frenemies."
"The Voice" Season 15 premieres this fall on NBC.
-- Erin Biglow