Kelly Clarkson Says Her Heart Goes Out To John Legend And Chrissy Teigen After Pregnancy Loss

Kelly Clarkson took a moment from her hosting duties at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night to share some special words for one of her close friends, John Legend.

Ahead of John’s performance of “Never Break,” Kelly shared her heartfelt thoughts for John and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, who recently suffered pregnancy loss.

“I want to take a moment to talk about a friend who inspires me on the daily, not only a musician, a songwriter, as a human. John Legend is one of my favorite people on this planet, and it’s easy for us all to feel that way about them, because he and Chrissy just have this warm way of inviting us into their world. The highs and the lows my heart, obviously all of our hearts, go out to you both in this very difficult time and I’m thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us for the very special performance, possibly my favorite of the night. This is “Never Break” with John Legend,” Kelly shared.

John and Kelly have become close friends through their work on NBC’s “The Voice.” And the sentiment was certainly welcomed by John, who then dedicated his performance to his wife at the award show.