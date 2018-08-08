Kelly Clarkson's 4-Year-Old Daughter Is Crushing On Coldplay's Chris Martin, Adorably Sings 'Yellow'

(Instagram / Getty Images)
Kelly Clarkson's 4-year-old daughter has good taste in men!
On Tuesday, the "American Idol" champ shared an adorable video of her little girl, River Rose, gushing about her crush – Coldplay frontman Chris Martin!
In the clip, River is seen cuddling in bed with her momma as she talks about how much love she has for the singer. "I like him and he's bootiful … I like his song, and I wanna kiss him," she tells her mom.
Kelly hysterically loses it over her daughter's confession. "You can't kiss him!" she says.
River has clearly inherited her mom's passion for music, as she then goes on to sing a little bit of the Coldplay classic "Yellow."
"So my daughter wants to marry Chris Martin and is obsessed with his song Yellow," Kelly captioned the video. "She wants to marry the boy in the video, which I have informed her he is not a boy anymore and has kids older than her but she will have none of it, she is determined."
Unfortunately for River, her 41-year-old crush is currently dating "Fifty Shades of Grey" star Dakota Johnson. She'll likely rebound soon, though!
Earlier this year, Kelly took her family to Disneyland where her boy-crazy daughter swooned over "Beauty and the Beast" villain Gaston. The "Whole Lotta Woman" singer shared a hilarious Instagram pic of the Disney sweethearts.
"Oh great so she's into bad boys at the age of 3," she captioned the snap. "This should be fun."
Looks like Kelly is going to have her hands full when River is all grown up!