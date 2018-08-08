Kelly Clarkson's 4-Year-Old Daughter Is Crushing On Coldplay's Chris Martin, Adorably Sings 'Yellow'

In the clip, River is seen cuddling in bed with her momma as she talks about how much love she has for the singer. "I like him and he's bootiful … I like his song, and I wanna kiss him," she tells her mom.

Kelly hysterically loses it over her daughter's confession. "You can't kiss him!" she says.

River has clearly inherited her mom's passion for music, as she then goes on to sing a little bit of the Coldplay classic "Yellow."

"So my daughter wants to marry Chris Martin and is obsessed with his song Yellow," Kelly captioned the video. "She wants to marry the boy in the video, which I have informed her he is not a boy anymore and has kids older than her but she will have none of it, she is determined."