Kelly Clarkson's Adorable Kids Meet Woody & Jessie At Disneyland

Kelly Clarkson's kids got a friend in Woody and Jessie!
"The Voice" coach took her adorable children – 2-year-old Remington and 3-year-old River Rose – to Disneyland on Thursday, where they celebrated the launch of Pixar Fest.
There, Kelly's family posed for a sweet snap with the "Toy Story" characters. Howdy, partners!
This family can't get enough of the Happiest Place on Earth. In January, Kelly shared an Instagram post of River Rose cuddled up with "Beauty and the Best" villain Gaston at the theme park.
"Oh great, so she's into bad boys at the age of 3," Kelly captioned the pic. "This should be fun."
Thankfully, it looks like Kelly helped her little girl get back on the right track with these Disney heroes!