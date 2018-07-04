Kelly Osbourne Shares Epic Wedding Photo From Her Parents' Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's Nuptials!

The couple married in 1982, and share three children together: Kelly, 32, Jack, 31, and Aimee, 33. Sharon and Ozzy haven't always had a perfect marriage, with Ozzy admitting to cheating on his wife throughout their marriage. Nearly two years ago, Sharon and the Black Sabbath musician split up after reports surfaced that Ozzy had cheated with his hairstylist.

On her talk show, "The Talk," Sharon opened up about what it was like to fall out of love and back into love with her husband. "Thirty-five years with someone is a hell of a long time. And I think I fell out of love with my husband and then fell back again."

Sharon and Ozzy rekindled their romance and have been going strong since.

Happy anniversary!

