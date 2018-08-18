Kelly Ripa Claps Back At Claims She's Had A Nose Job: 'Same Nose'

Kelly Ripa shuts down trolls who accused her of having a nose job.
The "Live With Kelly" host, 47, shared a side-by-side photo of herself with her husband Mark Consuelos on Friday. On one side it's 1995 and Kelly is rocking a scarf and a short haircut. In the other, it's 2009 and Kelly had longer hair, a megawatt smile and was slammed up in a black blazer.
She captioned the funny comparison pic,"Double #fbf 1995 vs 2009 before I discovered that I needed a stylist and had a GOOD side."
But one user seemed to to think she got more than a good stylist, writing, "And a new nose. Bless ur heart honey baby poor thing."
Kelly was having none of it — writing back that she hasn't gone under the knife despite people's nasty comments.
"Same nose. Good side, bad side plus makeup," she told one user.
Later, she responded to another user, writing, "I’m gonna tell you right now. No nose job, and no veneers. I wouldn’t be sleeping in a retainer every night if I had. You guys do know how to make a girl feel special."
Kelly's hubby of 22 years Mark also came to her defense and wrote, "I can attest… Same nose. No veneers… and fierce retainer."
You gotta love a man that stands up for his leading lady!
