Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Share Sweet Tributes For Son Michael's 21st Birthday

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have a 21-year-old on their hands!
The couple celebrated their oldest son Michael's milestone birthday on Saturday with a pair of heartfelt Instagram tributes.
Kelly honored her firstborn with a video slideshow that put together a series of touching family photos to depict Michael's journey from little boy to young man.
While the morning show host showered Michael with motherly love in her caption, she also added her signature quirky humor to the post with "Star Wars"-themed background music and a dose of current slang.
"21 years ago today the galaxy was shooketh! Happy birthday HE! We love you BIG," Kelly wrote on Instagram alongside a string of festive emojis.
Mark went the throwback route in his message, too. The "Riverdale" actor illustrated just how much Michael has grown up over the years, sharing a current photo of the birthday boy looking thoughtful on a snowy hike and an adorable snap of him as a toddler.
"'Go West Young Man..' Happy 21st birthday Michael. Our love for you is only matched by our pride.. xoxo Dad," he wrote.
Kelly and Mark's own youthful spirits make it hard to believe that they have adult children, but the couple celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary last month.
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Celebrate 22 Years Of Marriage With Sweet & Sexy Tributes To Each Other
So what's their secret? Keeping the romance alive! In addition to admiring one another in numerous sexy snaps – including a few from their Bahamas vacation earlier this year – Kelly and Mark also cherish each other during their time apart.
Back in February, Kelly shared a peek at the two having an intimate FaceTime session.
"FaceTiming with my man crush. (Yes in bed. Deal with it!)," she captioned the pic.
-- Erin Biglow