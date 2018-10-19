Kelly Ripa Shares An Adorable Throwback Snap Of Her Hubby Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is one proud wife!
The TV host took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback pic of her hubby, Mark Consuelos, on Friday.
"#TBT @instasuelos earliest acting gigs. He clearly worked for candy cane," she wrote alongside the adorable pic.
Mark was destined to be a star! The sweet throwback pic shows the 47-year-old actor smiling ear-to-ear in a nutcracker costume. The blue ensemble included a matching hat and red circles painted on his cute cheeks.
The "Riverdale" actor was seemingly performing as a little toy soldier in a school play.
The cute pic also proves that there's a very strong family resemble between Mark and his kids! Mark and his two son, 21-year-old Michael and 15-year-old Joaquin, totally look alike – and this pic can totally show for it!
Michael is even taking after his dad in with his career! He recently joined the cast of CW's hit show "Riverdale" for one episode on the current season. Michael played the younger version of his dad's villainous character. Mark currently plays Hiram Lodge on the teen drama.
This family is just so cute and totally a group of stars!
-- Lauren Herbert