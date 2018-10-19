Kelly Ripa Shares An Adorable Throwback Snap Of Her Hubby Mark Consuelos

Mark was destined to be a star! The sweet throwback pic shows the 47-year-old actor smiling ear-to-ear in a nutcracker costume. The blue ensemble included a matching hat and red circles painted on his cute cheeks.

The "Riverdale" actor was seemingly performing as a little toy soldier in a school play.

The cute pic also proves that there's a very strong family resemble between Mark and his kids! Mark and his two son, 21-year-old Michael and 15-year-old Joaquin, totally look alike – and this pic can totally show for it!