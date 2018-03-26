Kelly Ripa's Husband Mark Consuelos Loves Her Bikini Bod

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are total #relationshipgoals!

Mark took to his Instagram on Sunday to admire his wife's smoking bikini bod, posting a photo of her posing in the ocean.

"Sultry Sundays with the sexy one are my fave," he wrote in the caption.

Kelly also shared a photo of her hubby climbing up the side of a boat on Sunday.

"Comin up for air #nofilter," she wrote.

This isn't the first time Mark's posted something sweet about his wifey.

Back on Valentine's day he shared a sweet snap of them dancing together.

"Happy Valentines day to my dance partner in life," he wrote. "Love you Boo."

Kelly also shared a bunch of loving snaps on Valentine's day.

"Oh Captain. My Captain," she wrote in the caption.

-- Stephanie Swaim

