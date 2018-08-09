Kelsey Grammer Has A 'Below The Belt' Tattoo With His Wife's Name, But Calls The Fooling Around Rumors BS

Kelsey Grammer has a tattoo with his wife's name — and it's in a sexy spot!

The 63-year-old actor revealed to Access Live's Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover during "So Wrong, So Right" that there's a couple truths and a lie about the rumors that he got his wife Kayte's name inked on his thigh. He got the tattoo — but it's not where you thought!

"Yes, but not the thigh," Kelsey revealed to Access Live. "It is below the belt."

As for why he got the sexy ink? Well, there's a little more to that story too. Originally rumors swirled that the "Frasier" alum got the tat in order to keep himself from fooling around. But he said that's all BS.

"I know, and that story is wrong," Kelsey said referring to the cheating theory. "Kayte asked me if I would ever get her name tattooed on my body somewhere and I said, 'Sure!' So we both thought it was better to keep it out of sight."

But has Kayte gotten a tattoo of his name on her body?

"Well, she has not reciprocated at this point, but I think she actually would," Kelsey told us. "I've said, 'No. I really don’t want her to cut herself for me.'"

Talk about a sexy tribute to his leading lady.

Kayte and Kelsey got hitched in 2011 and share two children together. He is currently promoting his new film, "Like Father" which is now streaming on Netflix.

