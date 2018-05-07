Kendall Jenner Feasts On Grilled Cheese, Fries & Crepes Before The 2018 Met Gala

Fashion's biggest night calls for an even bigger feast!

Kendall Jenner showed off a mouth-watering spread of food as she got glammed up for the Met Gala. The model shared a video to her Instagram Stories on Monday of grilled cheese, fries, crepes and sandwiches laid out in her hotel room, captioned "The important stuff." 

She followed the post up with a stunning snap of herself sipping rosé in sweats while getting her hair done ahead of hitting the red carpet.

Carb-loading before the Met Gala proves the 22-year-old is practically fearless. Last year, Kendall nearly bared all on the red carpet in a custom La Perla gown that left little to the imagination. Her dress featured 85,000 hand-placed crystals and an asymmetrical cutout from her collarbone down to her hip bone.

Will Kendall cover up for the Met Gala this year?

