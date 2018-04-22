Kendall Jenner Gets Cheeky In A Leopard-Print Thong Bikini

Sun's out, buns out!
Kendall Jenner put on a cheeky display on Instagram on Saturday, April 21, while posing in a leopard-print thong bikini. The supermodel's face may not have been visible in the photos, but she didn't seem shy about showing off her svelte figure in the tiny two-piece.
"Keeping my feelings low key," she captioned the sultry shots, which have already received almost 3 million likes.
The sexy photos appeared to have been taken at Coachella 2018. The 22-year-old model attended the second weekend of the music festival with friends Hailey Baldwin and Justine Skye.
She also posted a pic with her gal pals on Instagram on Saturday with the caption, "My ladies for life."
--Gabi Duncan