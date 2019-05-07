Kendall Jenner & Harry Styles Are Totally Friendly Exes At The Met Gala

This ex-idental run in between Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner on the pink carpet at the Met Gala was anything but awkward!

The former flames bumped into each other inside the Metropolitan Museum and from the looks of it, there’s no bad blood (at all) between these two!

The pair were photographed smiling as they chatted with each other and appeared to be laughing at something. It was an adorably intimate moment between the pair and it’s good to see two exes on totally chatty terms.

The 23-year-old model attended the soiree with her sister Kylie Jenner in a feathered bright orange Atelier Versace gown that she accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

READ: Did Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner Purposely Go As ‘Dumb & Dumber’ At 2019 Met Gala?

The “Two Ghosts” singer and co-host of the event attended solo — and totally had fans freaking over his “free the nipple” moment in a sheer Gucci blouse!

The friendly exes were first linked in January 2014 and reignited dating rumors after they were spotted vacationing together in Anguilla in December 2015. But after their romance briefly started back up in 2016, the relationship soon ended.

Since separating from the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, Harry has been romantically involved with U.K. chef and blogger Tess Ward and Victoria’s Secret model Camille Rowe, however he hasn’t been seen with anyone recently.

Kendall is now dating Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons, which she confirmed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in February.

“So obviously you are dating this guy who’s on the 76ers,” Ellen said. “How long have you been dating him?”

To which Kendall replied, “For a bit now.”