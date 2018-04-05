Kendall Jenner & Heidi Klum Gush Over Edna Mode In 'Incredibles 2' Promo

Fashion royalty is bowing down to the true queen of the runway – Edna Mode.
Disney/Pixar shared a hilarious new look at Edna Mode in "The Incredibles 2," and it is fabulous dahling.
Icon. Artist. Legend. #EdnaMode is back, dahling. #Incredibles2 pic.twitter.com/Qv410KIQhd— Disney/Pixar's Incredibles 2 (@TheIncredibles) April 5, 2018
In the vid, Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum, Rachel Zoe and more style icons are seen gushing over Edna's "super" legacy
"She's a visionary and giant," the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star says. "I mean, not literally. She comes up to my knees."
"I would say Edna Mode is the modern day Andy Warhol, but I think Andy Warhol looked up to her," she adds.
Fans can also catch new footage of the hotly-anticipated animated film, where Edna has a meltdown over another designer creating a super suit for Elastigirl. While the super mom's look is fierce, it's definitely no Mode design.
It's been over 13 years since "Incredibles" first premiered, but one thing hasn't changed – still no capes!