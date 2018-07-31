Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Bond with Stormi is 'Stronger' Than Her Relationships With Her Other Kardashian Nieces and Nephews

Let's face it, Stormi's arrival into the world has been a blessing to the entire Jenner/Kardashian crew, especially Kylie's big sis Kendall Jenner.

"I love all my nieces and nephews, I like that I can give them back. But I do feel a really special connection with Stormi. I don’t know if it's that Kylie is my little sister, but I was hanging out with her the other day at lunch, and we were just sitting and Stormi was just so comfortable with me, and it made me so happy," Kendall told People on Sunday.