Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Bond with Stormi is 'Stronger' Than Her Relationships With Her Other Kardashian Nieces and Nephews

It looks like Kendall Jenner is Team Stormi!
Since her delivery back in February, Kylie Jenner has been handling motherhood like an old pro and she's definitely gotten some serious love from her A-list sisters who have been a huge help as aunties.
Let's face it, Stormi's arrival into the world has been a blessing to the entire Jenner/Kardashian crew, especially Kylie's big sis Kendall Jenner.
"I love all my nieces and nephews, I like that I can give them back. But I do feel a really special connection with Stormi. I don’t know if it's that Kylie is my little sister, but I was hanging out with her the other day at lunch, and we were just sitting and Stormi was just so comfortable with me, and it made me so happy," Kendall told People on Sunday.
Kendall hasn't been shy about what it has been like to see her little sister in action as a mother.
"It's not more exciting than any other births in the family. It's different exciting because she is my baby sister who I grew up with," Kendall told Vogue in an interview earlier this year.The 22-year-old model also revealed that she and Kylie have become closer as a result and gushed that her sister is an "incredible mom" to People.