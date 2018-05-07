Kendall Jenner Surprises Fashion Fans With 'Basic' Look At The 2018 Met Gala

Kendall Jenner's white-hot look at the 2018 Met Gala left some fashion fans in the cold.

The supermodel went for an uncharacteristically simple style at this year's bash, donning a white Virgil Abloh jumpsuit with a sleek low ponytail.

Kendall has opted for more daring looks at previous Met balls, including last year's eye-popping La Perla number that left little to the imagination.