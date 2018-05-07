Kendall Jenner Surprises Fashion Fans With 'Basic' Look At The 2018 Met Gala

Kendall Jenner's white-hot look at the 2018 Met Gala left some fashion fans in the cold.
The supermodel went for an uncharacteristically simple style at this year's bash, donning a white Virgil Abloh jumpsuit with a sleek low ponytail.
Kendall has opted for more daring looks at previous Met balls, including last year's eye-popping La Perla number that left little to the imagination.
Social media seemed unimpressed with her choice this time around, with one user deeming Kendall "the blandest person" at the event.
"Kendall Jenner arriving with a basic look that has nothing to do with the theme," another lamented.
Attendees were encouraged to take the gala's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" title as inspiration, but only the angelic color of Kendall's outfit seemed to fit the construct.
While the 22-year-old's minimalist ensemble could seem underwhelming on first glance, a closer look may reveal more detail – including a corset underneath the billowy, off-the-shoulder bodice.
Other touches like sheer gloves and exaggerated hems gave Kendall's look some pop, but other members of her famous family were more obvious with their interpretations.
Kim Kardashian's liquid-gold gown with embellished sequin crosses left jaws on the floor, but Kylie Jenner might have stolen the spotlight with a special accessory that had nothing to do with clothes.
The new mom arrived with boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott, marking the couple's first-ever red carpet appearance together.
